‘Run towards Virat Kohli and say whatever you want’ – Daniel Vettori’s hilarious suggestion to Yuzvendra Chahal

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has recalled one hilarious incident associated to Virat Kohli throughout his enjoying days for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) within the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal performed for the Bangalore franchise since 2014 earlier than being launched forward of the mega public sale. He was one of many key members of the facet all these years choosing 138 wickets in 113 matches.

However, when he was enjoying his first few matches for the franchise, Chahal was once nervous on the sphere. He remembers skipper Kohli standing within the covers and being so aggressive and energetic. This used to rub on his shoulders and at occasions, the leg-spinner ended up exhibiting aggression to the batters as effectively after choosing up their wicket. The matter escalated a couple of occasions with match referee even chatting with the then RCB coach Daniel Vettori.

“When I went to RCB in 2014, I was very nervous – on the field too. He used to be in the covers, and he was so energetic. And I was a youngster, and he sometimes got angry with me too. So in 2014, when I used to pick up a wicket those days, I used to charge towards the batsman to show my aggression. That happened two-three times, and the match referee spoke to [the coach] Daniel Vettori,” he stated whereas chatting with Ravi Ashwin on his Youtube channel.

Vettori’s suggestion to alter his celebration

However, issues didn’t change and when Yuzvendra Chahal continued his aggressive celebrations whereas additionally saying not so good issues to a batter in one of many matches, Vettori walked as much as the leg-spinner and advised one thing hilarious. The then RCB coach informed Chahal to show to Virat Kohli for celebrations and say no matter he needs to him.

“Then in one match, I said something bad, and Vettori sir came to me and said, ‘This is not good, you have the potential but if you can change this thing… if you want to run (after picking a wicket), you run towards the covers, to Virat bhaiyya, and say whatever you want to – Virat won’t mind,” Chahal added recalling the humorous suggestion.

Meanwhile, Chahal won’t play for RCB within the upcoming IPL version and it stays to be seen which group picks him within the mega public sale.