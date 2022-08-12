Rupali Ganguly ties rakhi to Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan special on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar; says, “I started tying ‘Rakhi’ to him almost 30 years ago” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is again once more this week with a Bollywood twist. Star Plus is celebrating Akshay Kumar’s new movie Raksha Bandhan and we get to witness Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa reconnect with Akshay Kumar after an extended whereas.

Rupali Ganguly ties rakhi to Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan particular on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar; says, “I started tying ‘Rakhi’ to him almost 30 years ago”

Rupali Ganguly, who performs the function of Anupamaa, shares an previous and robust bond with Akshay Kumar. She had met him by way of her father and spoke concerning the days when she had first met the actor and the way their bond has been renewed because of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. She stated, “Akshay is family to us. My father signed him on in his early days, and that’s how we came to know him. When we met him we were pleasantly surprised, and I remember my father saying that this person is made for stardom. Akshay is so punctual, hard-working and such a down-to-earth person.”

She went on to add, “When we used to go outdoors for Papa’s films, I remember Akshay used to wake up early in the morning at 4 am and workout. My father is very proud of him, and always fond of him. So, because of my father Akshay Kumar became very close to me, and I started tying ‘Rakhi’ to him. The friendship that had been lost for almost 30 years has now been rekindled due to Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.” The actress additionally posted photographs of her Rakhi celebrations with the actor on Instagram.

Rupali Ganguly additionally expressed gratitude in direction of Raksha Bandhan director Anand L. Rai, saying, “I’m very grateful to Anand Sir for giving my brother, Vijay Ganguly, an opportunity to be part of such an enormous movie. He gained the IIFA Award 2022 for ‘finest choreographer’. Anand Sir is a large a part of our lives, and I’ve enormous respect for him. So, the movie Raksha Bandhan can be very particular to me and I urge you to go watch the movie.”

This week’s episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar will feature early Bollywood Superhit decades. The teams will be divided into the decades of 1980s and 1990s, with elder generation and younger generation respectively. The show airs every Sunday at 8pm on Star Plus.

