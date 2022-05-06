Rupee Plunges 57 Paise To Settle At 76.92 Against US Dollar

During the buying and selling session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day excessive of 76.56 and a low of 76.96.

The rupee slumped 57 paise to shut at 76.92 (provisional) in opposition to the US greenback on Friday, weighed down by a powerful American forex abroad and agency crude oil costs.

At the interbank international alternate market, the rupee opened decrease at 76.61 in opposition to the buck, and at last settled for the day at 76.92, down 57 paise over its earlier shut.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 76.35.

The greenback index, which gauges the buck’s energy in opposition to a basket of six currencies, was buying and selling 0.30 per cent decrease at 103.44.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures superior 2.31 per cent to $113.46 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 866.65 factors or 1.56 per cent decrease at 54,835.58, whereas the broader NSE Nifty fell 271.40 factors or 1.63 per cent to 16,411.25.

“Rupee had a sweltering time today as it plunged around a percentage point following risk-off moods and surge in crude oil prices,” stated Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The greenback index touched a two-decade excessive of 104.06 and headed for the sixth consecutive weekly decline as market contributors, pricing-in hawkish Federal Reserves, dumped equities and rushed for US Treasuries, Parmar added.

Foreign institutional buyers had been internet sellers within the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares value Rs 2,074.74 crore, as per inventory alternate knowledge.