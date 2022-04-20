Rupert Murdoch’s nephew Michael Kantor lists $24 million house for sale
The landmark Armadale property referred to as Namarong has been listed on the market by theatre director Michael Kantor, Rupert Murdoch’s nephew, and his spouse Silvia Kantor.
With a worth information of $22 million to $24 million, the Hampden Road pile is ready on an outsized block of greater than 3370 sq. metres and has a historical past of well-heeled homeowners.
It final traded for $9 million in 2008, bought by artwork seller Rod Menzies, who additionally made headlines when he sold Stonington mansion in Malvern in 2018 for $52.5 million, a Victorian report that also stands.
Menzies purchased the house for $3.425 million in 2000 from logistics boss Paul Little, who together with his funding banker spouse Jane Hansen purchased Coonac mansion in Toorak for $14.5 million in 2002.
Namarong was in-built 1868 for a transport service provider who needed a house set excessive on a hill so he may watch his ships shifting out and in of Port Phillip Bay. The Victorian-era Italianate mansion was later owned by the Catholic Church.
The Kantor household accomplished a two-year renovation by architects Kennedy Nolan.
Mr Kantor is chair of Melbourne Fringe and a former inventive director of Malthouse Theatre.
The dwelling options expansive gardens with uncommon bushes, a tennis courtroom, swimming enclosure and a gated forecourt in a method evoking the Luxembourg Gardens.