Rupert Murdoch’s nephew Michael Kantor lists $24 million house for sale

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham15 mins ago
26 1 minute read


The landmark Armadale property referred to as Namarong has been listed on the market by theatre director Michael Kantor, Rupert Murdoch’s nephew, and his spouse Silvia Kantor.

With a worth information of $22 million to $24 million, the Hampden Road pile is ready on an outsized block of greater than 3370 sq. metres and has a historical past of well-heeled homeowners.

Namarong is on the market with a worth information of $22 million to $24 million.

It final traded for $9 million in 2008, bought by artwork seller Rod Menzies, who additionally made headlines when he sold Stonington mansion in Malvern in 2018 for $52.5 million, a Victorian report that also stands.

Menzies purchased the house for $3.425 million in 2000 from logistics boss Paul Little, who together with his funding banker spouse Jane Hansen purchased Coonac mansion in Toorak for $14.5 million in 2002.

Namarong was in-built 1868 for a transport service provider who needed a house set excessive on a hill so he may watch his ships shifting out and in of Port Phillip Bay. The Victorian-era Italianate mansion was later owned by the Catholic Church.

The Kantor household accomplished a two-year renovation by architects Kennedy Nolan.

The owners undertook a two-year renovation.

The homeowners undertook a two-year renovation.Credit:Forbes Global Properties

Mr Kantor is chair of Melbourne Fringe and a former inventive director of Malthouse Theatre.

The dwelling options expansive gardens with uncommon bushes, a tennis courtroom, swimming enclosure and a gated forecourt in a method evoking the Luxembourg Gardens.



