Rupert Murdoch’s nephew Michael Kantor lists $24 million house for sale

The landmark Armadale property referred to as Namarong has been listed on the market by theatre director Michael Kantor, Rupert Murdoch’s nephew, and his spouse Silvia Kantor.

With a worth information of $22 million to $24 million, the Hampden Road pile is ready on an outsized block of greater than 3370 sq. metres and has a historical past of well-heeled homeowners.

Namarong is on the market with a worth information of $22 million to $24 million. Credit:Forbes Global Properties

It final traded for $9 million in 2008, bought by artwork seller Rod Menzies, who additionally made headlines when he sold Stonington mansion in Malvern in 2018 for $52.5 million, a Victorian report that also stands.

Menzies purchased the house for $3.425 million in 2000 from logistics boss Paul Little, who together with his funding banker spouse Jane Hansen purchased Coonac mansion in Toorak for $14.5 million in 2002.