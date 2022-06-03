Rupert Murdoch’s nephew Michael Kantor sells Armadale mansion for about $24 million

Melbourne’s trophy house market has secured one other landmark sale after the Armadale property generally known as Namarong offered above its worth information of $22 million to $24 million.

Theatre director Michael Kantor and his spouse Silvia listed the Hampden Road residence in April with hopes effectively above its buy worth of $9 million in 2008.

Namarong offered above its worth information of $22 million to $24 million. Credit:Forbes Global Properties

Forbes Global Properties’ Michael Gibson, who dealt with the sale with colleagues Robert Fletcher and Ken Jacobs, confirmed that two native households bid in a personal public sale on Thursday evening.

He mentioned it offered over the worth information however wouldn’t be drawn on the identification of the patrons.