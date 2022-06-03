Rupert Murdoch’s nephew Michael Kantor sells Armadale mansion for about $24 million
Melbourne’s trophy house market has secured one other landmark sale after the Armadale property generally known as Namarong offered above its worth information of $22 million to $24 million.
Theatre director Michael Kantor and his spouse Silvia listed the Hampden Road residence in April with hopes effectively above its buy worth of $9 million in 2008.
Forbes Global Properties’ Michael Gibson, who dealt with the sale with colleagues Robert Fletcher and Ken Jacobs, confirmed that two native households bid in a personal public sale on Thursday evening.
He mentioned it offered over the worth information however wouldn’t be drawn on the identification of the patrons.
“It just shows the strength in that market. If you have got a trophy property it is likely to do very nicely, as it did last night,” he mentioned.
“It’s an iconic Melbourne property – it’s an Italianate home which in itself is a rarity, and nearly 3400 square metres of land in Armadale.”
The residence was beforehand owned by artwork seller Rod Menzies, who additionally made headlines in 2018 when he sold Stonington mansion in Malvern for $52.5 million, a Victorian document that also stands.
Menzies purchased the house for $3.425 million in 2000 from logistics boss Paul Little, who together with his funding banker spouse Jane Hansen purchased Coonac mansion in Toorak for $14.5 million in 2002.