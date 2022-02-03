Rural Eastern Cape school celebrates first 100% pass rate in 46 years | News24

The Ndema Senior Secondary School group will collect on the varsity ‘s grounds on 4 March to have a good time its first 100% move price in a long time.

The rural college, with no laptop or science labs, managed to information all its matric pupils to this wonderful feat.

The outcomes, which had been final attained in 1976, have been attributed to the management abilities of principal Vuyisile Bukula.

Ndema Senior Secondary School, a small rural college in Tsomo, the Eastern Cape, will host an occasion to have a good time its first 100% matric move in 46 years.

The college’s principal, Vuyisile Bukula who took over the reins on 25 May 2021, had promised the varsity the outcomes. Past and current pupils and oldsters will collect on the varsity’s grounds to attend festivities in his honour on 4 March.

The outcomes are an enormous deal for the small college which has simply 9 academics and 230 pupils – a lot of whom stroll tens of kilometres a day to and from college attributable to a scarcity of transport.

The fenceless college has no laptop and science labs. It additionally didn’t have a printing and photocopying machine till after the June holidays and beforehand relied on a neighbouring college to make copies. Animals additionally roam freely close to the lecture rooms throughout college hours.

A jubilant Bukula, who himself matriculated from the varsity in 1994, advised News24 it final achieved a 100% move price in 1976.

The father of 5 mentioned he had been being attentive to Ndema’s poor matric outcomes over time whereas he was the deputy principal at one other college.

At the time, he desperately needed to assist enhance its outcomes.

Bukula stored an in depth watch on the varsity’s inconsistent matric outcomes, which fluctuated between 33 and 78% between 2017 and 2020.

“Luckily, I saw a departmental advertisement in a government bulletin for the principal of this school. They wanted someone who could take the school further and having monitored the school’s performance, I applied for the post.”

The college governing board really useful him to district training officers and the remainder, as they are saying, was historical past.

A complete of 23 pupils sat for his or her last examinations in 2021. Of that, 13 achieved Bachelor passes, seven had diploma passes and three handed with increased certificates.

Bukula mentioned he was impressed to observe a profession in training due to his ardour for the event of kids.

“It gives me great pleasure to be part of a process that produced something good, and I like winning,” he added.

Bukula, 49, graduated from the now-defunct Griffiths Mxenge College of Education in Zwelitsha, Qonce, in 1998.

He holds a instructor’s diploma, majoring in English and Biology.

Like another boy from the agricultural areas, he grew up herding cattle, preventing with sticks, and milking cows.

When he arrived on the college, it didn’t have a printer however he managed to get a brand new one price R19 000 on credit score as the varsity was bankrupt.

Bukula mentioned the pupils achieved the outcomes towards all odds, with a few of them having to stroll 30km to and from college every single day.

He added scholar transport was not servicing the varsity and wish to see that change because it put a damper on his imaginative and prescient for the varsity.

“We have been applying for the services of scholar transport but we have been unsuccessful. These learners stay very far away and start hitting the road from 5am in the morning and many get to school tired.

“I wish to introduce morning lessons for all grades however I’m delayed by the scholar transport. I can not begin the programme figuring out that there are learners struggling,” Bukula said.

He added the school also needed fencing because villagers and animals freely roamed close to the classrooms during lessons.

A former pupil at the school, Velisile Bukula, said past pupils were pledging R500 each towards the school’s event.

“Beyond this level, the varsity is underdeveloped in order former learners, we’re planning to establish all of the wants of the varsity, together with the fencing, and we are going to attempt to assist,” added Bukula.

