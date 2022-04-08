Rural mums face fearful pregnancy journey

Alison Pearson stood on the facet of the street, minimize off by floodwaters, scared she was shedding her child.

Ms Pearson, from Cobar in western NSW, was on a 320km spherical journey to Bourke Hospital for an ultrasound after she skilled indicators she is likely to be miscarrying.

The technician at Bourke advised her the scan was inconclusive.

Unsure of her child’s destiny, the journey house was lengthy, compounded by flooded roads and detours.

A fortnight later, she drove 5 hours to Orange hospital, for a scan that confirmed her child had survived.

Throughout her being pregnant, Ms Pearson took break day work to journey a whole lot of kilometres to Dubbo and Orange for check-ups, scans and checks that aren’t out there in or close to the mining city of Cobar, situated 700km inland from Sydney.

“You shouldn’t have to go through that many hoops to do the most natural thing in the world,” Ms Pearson tells AAP.

Stories like Ms Pearson’s have gotten extra frequent throughout regional and rural Australia.

Country hospitals are limiting or closing their maternity providers on account of employees shortages, forcing pregnant girls to journey lengthy distances to hospitals in main centres.

Some nurses say the shortages are the worst they’ve ever been, partially on account of demanding workloads, stress, and burn-out in the course of the pandemic. The problem has spilled into industrial motion throughout NSW, with well being staff taking part in strikes over pay and staffing ratios.

Ms Pearson is filled with reward for the healthcare staff in Cobar, who she says work laborious with restricted sources. She says she does not count on a full birthing service to function within the outback.

“It’s the supplementary care that’s needed,” she tells AAP.

“When you centralise something, how much worse is it going to get? Centralised is three hours away from us.

“It’s not the folks which might be damaged. It’s the system.”

In rural areas south of Cobar, pregnant women travel hundreds of kilometres to Griffith Base Hospital.

But families may not find adequate care in Griffith, where there are long-standing vacancies and difficulties attracting and retaining midwives, local state MP Helen Dalton says.

Ms Dalton says women are sometimes encouraged to go to Wagga Wagga, a further two hours away.

“Babies do not wait. I do know loads of people who have had infants on the facet of the street,” Ms Dalton says.

In south-west Victoria this week, Jessa Laws gave birth to her daughter on a roadside at Port Fairy while travelling to Warrnambool Hospital, more than an hour from her home in Portland.

She was scheduled to give birth at the bigger hospital in Warrnambool, with a back-up plan for Portland hospital if her labour progressed quickly. But Portland District Health announced a three-month shutdown of its birthing suite in March due to staffing problems.

Local MP, Roma Britnell, told state parliament Ms Laws had earlier contacted her, expressing fears about travelling to Warrnambool while in labour.

“She had her worst fears realised,” Ms Britnell said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the hospital’s management put safety first by pausing its service.

“The inescapable fact is that there’s a nationwide scarcity … of midwives in our neighborhood, in our state and in our nation,” Mr Foley said.

Unions say there are particular difficulties recruiting midwives in Victoria, the Northern Territory, NSW and the ACT.

Federal health department data shows that while the midwifery workforce is growing incrementally, most midwives are part-time.

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Victorian Branch Secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick says working conditions need to improve for midwives to work full-time.

She says midwives are “bone-weary” after supporting women and new mothers isolated from their families during the pandemic, all while colleagues were in and out of furlough.

In NSW, Ms Dalton says the staffing gaps stem from a lack of housing in regional areas, poor pay, low morale, and fear of being held responsible for fatal errors in understaffed wards.

“They maintain their breath earlier than they begin their shift, hoping to God their group will flip up and that will probably be a quiet night time,” she says.

“They’re exhausted, they usually’re drained, they usually’re leaving as a result of they can not put up with the stress and pressure.

“People are really concerned about the lack of services. All the government seems to do is centralise.”

NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor visited Griffith hospital this week to show the primary sod on a $250 million redevelopment that features maternity and paediatric providers.

The authorities says the venture will cease folks needing to journey out of the area for specialist care.

For Ms Pearson, her story ended fortunately – her son Hunter is now 17 months outdated.

Just 5 weeks after he was born, she described her expertise in a transferring submission to the NSW rural well being inquiry, saying the worth of lives shouldn’t be decided by geography.

“I got Hunter out of it. He’s healthy and he’s well,” she says.

“What if that wasn’t the case? How tragic would that be for a family?”