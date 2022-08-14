Rushdie Attack Recalls 1991 Killing of His Japanese Translator
TOKYO — The attack on Salman Rushdie in western New York State on Friday prompted renewed curiosity in earlier assaults on individuals linked to his 1988 novel, “The Satanic Verses,” together with its Japanese translator, who was killed in 1991.
The translator, Hitoshi Igarashi, was stabbed to demise at age 44 that July at Tsukuba University, northeast of Tokyo, the place he had been instructing comparative Islamic tradition for 5 years. No arrests had been ever made, and the crime stays unsolved.
Mr. Igarashi had translated “The Satanic Verses” for a Japanese version that was printed after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then the supreme chief of Iran, had ordered Muslims to kill the Indian-born British author over the guide’s depiction of the Prophet Muhammad.
Mr. Rushdie, 75, who went into surgical procedure on Friday after being stabbed by an attacker in Chautauqua, N.Y., had stated in 1991 that information of Mr. Igarashi’s demise had left him feeling “extremely distressed.”
The police in Japan stated on the time that that they had no particular proof linking the assault to “The Satanic Verses.” But information experiences stated that the novel’s Japanese writer had obtained demise threats from Islamist militants, and that Mr. Igarashi had for a time been protected by bodyguards.
The publishing home, Shinsensha, had additionally confronted protests at its Tokyo workplace in 1990, and a Pakistani citizen was arrested that yr for making an attempt to assault a promoter of the guide at a information convention.
Mr. Igarashi was killed as he left his workplace at Tsukuba University after a day of instructing. His son, Ataru Igarashi, instructed a reporter years later that he had been engaged on translating “The Canon of Medicine,” a medieval medical textbook by the Islamic doctor and thinker Ibn Sina.
The police stated {that a} janitor had discovered Mr. Igarashi’s physique close to an elevator with slash wounds on his neck, face and fingers. A brown leather-based bag that Mr. Igarashi had been carrying was coated in slash marks, suggesting that he had tried to defend himself through the assault, the Shukan Asahi journal reported.
He was survived by his spouse, Masako Igarashi, and their two youngsters.
Speculation concerning the killing circulated within the Japanese information media for years. The most outstanding principle, reported in 1998 by the journal Daily Shincho, was that investigators had briefly recognized a Bangladeshi pupil at Tsukuba University as a suspect, however that that they had stood down amid stress from prime officers, who fearful concerning the potential implications for Japan’s relations with Islamic nations. No stable proof of that principle ever emerged.
Mr. Igarashi will be the solely individual to be killed due to their work with Mr. Rushdie. Several others survived makes an attempt on their lives, together with Ettore Capriolo, the Italian translator of “The Satanic Verses,” who was stabbed in his condo in Milan days earlier than the assault on Mr. Igarashi.
In July 1993, the Turkish novelist Aziz Nesin, who had printed a translated excerpt from “The Satanic Verses” in an area newspaper, narrowly escaped demise when a crowd of militants burned down a hotel in eastern Turkey the place he was staying in an try and kill him.
Mr. Nesin, who was then 78, escaped the constructing through a firefighters’ ladder. But 37 others — intellectuals who had gathered on the resort to debate methods of selling secularism — died in the blaze. A Turkish courtroom later sentenced 33 people to death for his or her roles within the assault.
In October 1993, the Norwegian writer of “The Satanic Verses,” William Nygaard, was shot three times exterior his house in Oslo. He made a full restoration and went on to reprint the book in defiance.
In 2018, the Norwegian police filed charges in the case two days earlier than a deadline that might have foreclosed prosecution. They declined to call the suspects or specify what number of had been charged.
The lack of progress within the case has introduced sharp criticism of the police investigation, which centered principally on private motives, relatively than political or non secular ones, in response to a 2008 documentary by Odd Isungset, a journalist who additionally wrote a guide concerning the assault.
According to Norway’s state broadcaster, NRK, one of many suspects is a Lebanese citizen, Khaled Moussawi, who had been questioned through the preliminary investigation. Although the Norwegian police have by no means launched that identify, Mr. Moussawi, who returned to Lebanon in 1996, confirmed to NRK that he was one of those charged.
The different suspect, in response to reporting by Mr. Isungset and by NRK, is an Iranian diplomat who labored at his nation’s embassy in Oslo from 1989 to 1993, when he left Norway.
Halvard Helle, a lawyer for Mr. Nygaard, stated in an interview that two individuals had been charged within the case, together with an Iranian former diplomat. He referred to as for the police to challenge worldwide arrest warrants for the suspects.
Mr. Isungset expressed doubt that the case would attain a conclusion. “Unfortunately, I don’t think this matter will ever go to court in Norway,” he stated.
As for Mr. Igarashi’s killing, the statute of limitations within the case expired in 2006, producing a basic sense of disappointment that there could be no closure — or reflection on what the homicide meant for the nation.
“If a perpetrator had been caught, then perhaps that would have spurred a discussion on freedom of religion and speech,” stated Sachi Sakanashi, a researcher on the Institute of Energy Economics in Tokyo who makes a speciality of Iranian politics. “However, that did not happen.”
In 2009, the professor’s widow, Masako Igarashi, picked up his pockets, glasses and different possessions from a police station the place that they had lengthy been held as proof, the Shukan Asahi journal reported.
But final yr, police officers instructed the Mainichi Shimbun that they had been persevering with to research Mr. Igarashi’s killing within the hope that the statute of limitations may not apply if a perpetrator turned out to have fled the nation.
Ms. Igarashi, a highschool principal and a scholar of comparative Japanese literature, instructed the newspaper that she held out hope of discovering justice.
“When times change,” she instructed the Mainichi Shimbun, “the possibility of a sudden breakthrough won’t be zero.”
Hikari Hida reported from Tokyo and Mike Ives from Seoul. Henrik Pryser Libell contributed reporting from Oslo.