Rushdie Attack Recalls 1991 Killing of His Japanese Translator

According to Norway’s state broadcaster, NRK, one of many suspects is a Lebanese citizen, Khaled Moussawi, who had been questioned through the preliminary investigation. Although the Norwegian police have by no means launched that identify, Mr. Moussawi, who returned to Lebanon in 1996, confirmed to NRK that he was one of those charged.

The different suspect, in response to reporting by Mr. Isungset and by NRK, is an Iranian diplomat who labored at his nation’s embassy in Oslo from 1989 to 1993, when he left Norway.

Halvard Helle, a lawyer for Mr. Nygaard, stated in an interview that two individuals had been charged within the case, together with an Iranian former diplomat. He referred to as for the police to challenge worldwide arrest warrants for the suspects.

Mr. Isungset expressed doubt that the case would attain a conclusion. “Unfortunately, I don’t think this matter will ever go to court in Norway,” he stated.

As for Mr. Igarashi’s killing, the statute of limitations within the case expired in 2006, producing a basic sense of disappointment that there could be no closure — or reflection on what the homicide meant for the nation.

“If a perpetrator had been caught, then perhaps that would have spurred a discussion on freedom of religion and speech,” stated Sachi Sakanashi, a researcher on the Institute of Energy Economics in Tokyo who makes a speciality of Iranian politics. “However, that did not happen.”