Russell Domingo: ‘Dropping nine catches in five games is unheard of’

Bangladesh’s development of dropping catches continued as they missed three simple possibilities in the second T20I against Afghanistan . Both Hazaratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani have been reprieved on their strategy to a 99-run second-wicket partnership in Afghanistan’s chase of 116. Nasum Ahmed dropped Zazai off his personal bowling within the first over when the opener was on 0. Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain then dropped Usman Ghani on the leg-side boundary when he was on 39 and 41.

Bangladesh’s head coach Russell Domingo famous that Bangladesh have been dropping catches for the final 12 months.

“Dropping nine catches in five games is unheard of,” Domingo stated. “It is unbelievable when you think about it. If we knew what [the problem] was, we probably wouldn’t be doing it. Whether it is concentration, confidence or dealing with pressure, I am not 100% sure. We just have to make sure we try to improve. We make too many mistakes in the field that have cost us. It cost us in the World Cup, here, Test matches. Just too many dropped catches. You can do all the drills in practice but the players have to catch the balls in the games. That is the bottom line.”

Domingo bemoaned one other difficult pitch on the Shere Bangla National Stadium the place he stated openers from each side struggled to hit the spinners within the early exchanges.

“I don’t think the pitches were easy to bat on today,” he stated. “It wasn’t a 115 pitch, but it wasn’t also a 160 pitch. If we got 135 we were in the game. At 99 for 4 with four overs to go, we were looking at 135. There’s obviously some areas of concern in batting, but it wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on today. Both their openers could have been out in the first two overs. The ball spins, grips, one bounces and one stays low. We know that it is tough to bat in Mirpur.”

Bangladesh additionally struggled to place partnerships collectively, which Domingo stated was one other space the place they wanted enchancment.

“Even in the first game, every time we get a partnership going, we just lose a wicket,” Domingo stated. Partnerships of 20-30 will not win you video games. You want 70-run partnerships. The boys made some poor selections at essential instances within the video games. Riyad (Mahmudullah) will get out after getting a very good partnership with Mushfiq (Mushfiqur Rahim). Those are errors you possibly can’t make towards large groups.

Domingo defended their choice of Mohammad Naim , after they dropped Yasir Ali, who had made his debut within the earlier recreation, to make manner for Mushfiqur Rahim who was getting back from a finger damage. Naim managed solely 13 off 19 balls on Saturday, however Domingo stated that they nonetheless price him extremely.

Five video games in the past everybody was saying Litton ought to be dropped,” he said. “Now everyone seems to be saying Litton is the very best participant on the planet. Sometimes gamers undergo slumps in type. Coaches and selectors need to help these gamers. It is a crucial a part of teaching and constructing a group. Naim was the proper man to play at the moment. He is our highest-rated T20I batsman, if the media do not know that. He deserves his spot.”