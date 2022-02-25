Russell Scores 37, Leads Wolves Past Grizzlies 119-114

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 23 of his 37 factors within the fourth quarter, together with a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:23 left, to guide the Minnesota Timberwolves previous the Memphis Grizzlies 119-114 on Thursday evening.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 factors and 11 rebounds and Malik Beasley had 17 factors on 5-for-7 taking pictures from 3-point vary for the Timberwolves, who grinded and hustled their approach via an impressed victory over one of many NBA’s greatest groups.

READ MORE: Matthews Takes NHL Lead With 2 Goals Scored In Leafs’ 3-1 Win Over Wild

Ja Morant’s 3-pointer from the highest of the important thing with 5 seconds remaining fell effectively brief for the Grizzlies, who misplaced the lead for good on Russell’s layup with 7:11 to go. Russell additionally broke ties with a 3-pointer with 6:23 left and a pair of free throws on the 2-minute mark.

Brandon Clarke’s tip-in with 1:40 remaining gave the Grizzlies a 114-all tie, however Russell — who urged Minnesota’s followers earlier this month to crank up the noise — despatched the gang right into a frenzy on the different finish with one other swish.

Morant was not at full energy after getting harm within the third quarter. He gutted his strategy to 20 factors regardless of taking pictures 7 for 25. He didn’t shy from knifing via visitors and taking the ball to the basket, oftentimes hitting the ground onerous.

Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. every scored 21 factors for Memphis, which averaged greater than 126 factors over a 6-1 stretch main into the All-Star break. This was removed from the best or sharpest efficiency for the Grizzlies, however their 59-42 rebounding edge helped preserve them in it.

Morant left the sport briefly with what seemed to be a painful harm, forcing him to hobble to the locker room whereas clutching at his left hip. But Morant, who turned the primary guard and the youngest participant in Grizzlies historical past to make the All-Star Game final week, was again for the fourth quarter to arrange the taut end.

The Grizzlies have blossomed into one of many NBA’s brightest stars, a assured, sound and younger bunch that introduced the third-best document within the league — behind Phoenix and Golden State — into this post-All-Star-break ultimate stretch of twenty-two regular-season video games.

READ MORE: ‘We Got A Lot Of Work To Do’: Vikings Introduce New Coordinators

They took benefit of some lax transition protection early by the Timberwolves and constructed a 15-point lead late within the first quarter, a powerful sufficient begin to face up to a torrid stretch by the house crew that adopted. Minnesota shot 13 for 25 from the ground within the second quarter and roared again to tie the sport at 52 on a 3-pointer by Patrick Beverley.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Morant’s backup, Tyus Jones, had simply three factors and three assists in 13 minutes on the ground he performed on for his first 4 seasons within the league. Jones additionally gained a state championship at Target Center with Apple Valley High School in 2013. … The Grizzlies had their five-game street successful streak stopped. They’re 21-10 away from residence.

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards shot simply 1 for 11 to complete with 5 factors. … The Timberwolves moved right into a 51-50 lead within the all-time sequence with the Grizzlies.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Chicago on Saturday.

Timberwolves: Host Philadelphia on Friday.

MORE NEWS: Big Men Help Badgers Hold On To Beat Gophers 68-67

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)