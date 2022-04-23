Russell’s heroics all in vain for Kolkata

An excellent allround show by Andre Russell has gone in useless as Gujarat Titans beat his Kolkata Knight Riders facet by eight runs within the Indian Premier League.

The West Indian star smacked 48 runs off 25 deliveries on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumai after earlier having taken 4 wickets in a single over, however Kolkata faltered of their chase within the loss of life overs on Saturday.

In the day’s different recreation on the DY Patil Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad routed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets for a fifth successive win.

Bangalore have been all out for 68, the sixth lowest whole in IPL historical past, and Hyderabad wanted solely 7.4 overs to race to a win.

Gujarat now prime the standings, Hyderabad are second on run charge, with Bangalore fourth and Kolkata seventh after a fourth straight loss.

Hardik Pandya top-scored with 67 in Gujarat’s 9-156, with Kolkata falling simply quick, at 8-148.

Gujarat bucked the development on this IPL, changing into the primary facet to bat after profitable the toss.

Pandya, coming back from a groin damage, promoted himself to No. 3 and made the transfer repay. His third half-century got here off 36 balls as he went on to hit 4 fours and two sixes.

Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha placed on 75 for the second wicket earlier than the skipper placed on one other 50 off 35 balls with David Miller.

Kolkata fought again with Miller’s dismissal within the seventeenth over, then Tim Southee dismissed Pandya and Rashid Khan within the 18th to go away Gujarat 5-140.

Russell then acquired into the motion, accumulating 4 wickets within the last over as Gujarat misplaced their final seven wickets for simply 23 runs.

Russell thus ended with the unlikely figures of 1-0-5-4.

Kolkata have been rocked firstly of their chase by Gujarat’s tempo assault of Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson, falling to 4-34 in 6.1 overs.

At 6-98 within the 14th over, Russell confirmed off his hitting prowess with six sixes and a 4 in 25 balls, however when he holed out off Alzarri Joseph within the last over, Kolkata’s hopes ended.

In the later recreation, Bangalore have been shocked as early because the second over when Marco Jansen took three wickets, together with Virat Kohli for a first-ball duck.

Thangarasu Natarajan additionally took 3-10 in three overs, and left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith 2-12 as Bangalore have been all out in 16.1 overs for the bottom whole this season.

Glenn Maxwell, along with his 12 off 11 balls, was one in every of solely two RCB batters to make double figures within the rout.

In the simple chase, Abhishek Sharma led with 47 off 28 balls in a gap stand of 64 with Kane Williamson, whereas Australian Test paceman Josh Hazlewood acquired taken for 0-31 in his three overs.