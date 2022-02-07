Russia accelerates movement of military hardware towards Ukraine, satellite images show





The base is at Yelnya, southeast of town of Smolensk and a few 160 miles from the Ukrainian border. Large quantities of weaponry were moved there late in 2021 — together with some 700 tanks, infantry combating autos and ballistic missile launchers.

Much of that tools is now gone, in line with radar satellite tv for pc imagery acquired on February 6. Cloud cowl had prevented photographic imagery of the location for a number of days beforehand. The pictures present the tracks of departing autos.

Stephen Wood, senior director at satellite tv for pc imagery firm Maxar, advised CNN: “It looks to me like a considerable amount of the vehicles [tanks, self-propelled artillery and other support vehicles] have departed from the northeastern vehicle park; additional armored vehicles departed from the more central vehicle park.”

Konrad Muzyka, an skilled in monitoring army actions with Rochan Consulting, says what has occurred at Yelnya is one in every of a number of “important changes in Russian force compositions and their locations.”

He advised CNN: “We are entering the new stage of the build-up where we are seeing pre-positioned units being manned with additional personnel and that equipment is being moved probably to staging areas.” Social media movies shot in the previous few days present a few of that tools on trains and roads a lot additional south within the Bryansk area, which is near Ukraine. The armor and autos are identifiably from the identical items that had pre-positioned at Yelnya. “There are now multiple indicators suggesting troops have begun deploying to forward camps to join up with their prepositioned equipment,” writes Thomas Bullock, an analyst at Janes. “Video posted on social media indicates some troops from Siberia, whose equipment has already been moved to sites in Smolensk and Bryansk, are in the process of deploying.” A US intelligence doc dated December 3, 2021 included satellite tv for pc imagery exhibiting that the location at Yelnya was empty in June — however by November was house to 5 Battalion Tactical Groups, every of which accommodates about 1,000 troops and supporting parts. Much of the tools belongs to the forty first Combined Arms Army, which is often based mostly in Russia’s Central Military District and has its headquarters in Novosibirsk in Siberia. Muzyka says there are substantial Russian actions elsewhere. “We are seeing a massive influx of vehicles and personnel in Kursk,” he tweeted Sunday. Kursk is a few 70 miles (100 kilometers) from the border with Ukraine. Phillip Karber of the Potomac Foundation in Washington, who has additionally studied Russian troop actions intimately, advised CNN: “Russia’s strongest offensive formation — the First Guards Tank Army, which is normally stationed in the Moscow area — has moved south 400 kilometers and is assembling in the optimum area for a rapid armored offensive on the Khursk-Kyiv invasion route.” On Sunday, US nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan advised ABC News: “We believe that there is a very distinct possibility that Vladimir Putin will order an attack on Ukraine. It could take a number of different forms. It could happen as soon as tomorrow or it could take some weeks yet.” Separately US officers advised CNN on the weekend that Russian President Vladimir Putin has now assembled 70% of the army personnel and weapons on Ukraine’s borders he would want for a full-scale invasion of the nation. This features a growing force in southern Belarus The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any plans for a army offensive towards Ukraine.





