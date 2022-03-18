Russia Accuses Google, YouTube Of ‘Terrorist’ Activities

“The YouTube administration’s activities are terrorist in nature,” mentioned Russia. (Representational)

Moscow:

Russian regulators on Friday accused US tech large Google and its video subsidiary YouTube of “terrorist” actions, step one in direction of a attainable entry ban.

Russia has already blocked entry to different international tech giants together with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in addition to a number of impartial media.

Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor mentioned YouTube customers “are sharing adverts with calls to shut down railway communications between Russia and Belarus”.

Russia partly carried out its army operation in opposition to Ukraine final month from the north by means of the territory of its ally Belarus.

“The YouTube administration’s activities are terrorist in nature and threaten the life and health of Russian citizens,” Roskomnadzor mentioned, quoted by Interfax information company.

The watchdog denounced Google’s “clearly anti-Russian position” and demanded the US firm “stops broadcasting anti-Russian videos as soon as possible”.

Russia earlier this month launched a prison case in opposition to Meta — which owns Facebook and Instagram — accusing the corporate of permitting posts “calling for the murder” of Russians.

Russia is without doubt one of the most restrictive nations for press freedom and freedom of expression, however the scenario has worsened up to now few weeks because the operation in Ukraine started on February 24.

