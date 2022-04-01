Russia accuses Ukraine of helicopter strikes on fuel depot in Russian territory





The governor of Russia’s Belgorod area claimed two Ukrainian army helicopters flew throughout the border at low altitude on Friday morning and struck the gasoline storage facility, setting hundreds of thousands of gallons of gasoline on hearth.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s protection ministry declined to touch upon the Russian accusations. CNN couldn’t confirm the Russian claims.

“I would like to emphasize that Ukraine is performing a defensive operation against Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine,” Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, spokesman for Ukraine’s protection ministry, stated in a televised assertion Friday.

“That doesn’t mean Ukraine has to be responsible for every miscalculation or event or catastrophe that occurred on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is not the first time we are witnessing such accusations. Therefore, I will neither confirm nor deny this information.”

CNN geolocated and verified social media movies displaying two helicopters flying over the Russian metropolis of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, however can’t affirm the helicopters are Ukrainian. In one video, they’re noticed throughout an assault on a gasoline storage facility. The video, which was shot at a distance of about 1,800 toes (550 meters) from the ability, exhibits a number of strikes and a subsequent hearth within the distance. The ensuing hearth “engulfed fuel reservoirs” on the facility, Russian state media outlet TASS reported, citing the ministry of emergency conditions. About 16,000 cubic meters (3.52 million gallons) of gasoline have been on hearth, encompassing eight tanks with 2,000 cubic meters of gasoline every, Russian state media outlet Ria Novosti reported, citing emergency companies, and there was the chance that the hearth might unfold to a different eight tanks. Two staff of the depot have been injured within the hearth however their lives weren’t in peril, Belgorod’s regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated on his Telegram channel earlier Friday. Residents within the neighborhood of the depot have been being evacuated however there was no risk to the inhabitants of town, he added. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been knowledgeable in regards to the alleged strike, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Friday, warning that the incident might hinder ongoing negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. “The president was informed about Belgorod,” Peskov stated in a convention name with reporters. “You know that the ministry of emergency situations was sent there. Steps are being taken to reorganize fuel supply points so that what happened in no case affects the level of supply of all necessary types of fuel.” The Russian army has claimed air superiority over Ukraine. “Air superiority during an operation is an absolute fact,” Peskov stated. “And as for what happened, it probably should not be us giving out assessments, but our law enforcement agencies.”

CNN’s Gianluca Mezzofiore, Katie Polglase and Celine Alkhaldi contributed to this report.





