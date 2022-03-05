Russia accuses Ukrainian ‘nationalists’ of thwarting humanitarian corridors: RIA

Russia’s protection ministry stated nobody made use of two humanitarian corridors arrange close to Ukraine’s cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha on Saturday and accused Ukrainian “nationalists” of stopping civilians from leaving, RIA information company reported.

In remarks that contrasted starkly with comments from Ukrainian officials, the ministry stated that the Russian forces had come below hearth after it had arrange the humanitarian corridors throughout a partial ceasefire.

The metropolis council in Mariupol stated earlier that Russia was not observing the ceasefire completely, and Ukrainian authorities stated they had been wanting into stories Russian troops had been utilizing the ceasefire to advance in direction of Mariupol.

