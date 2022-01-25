Russia accuses Washington of fueling Ukraine tensions as US puts troops on alert

Russia is watching with “great concern” the potential deployment of 8,500 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned Tuesday.

While Russia has amassed 100,000 of its personal troops alongside the border with Ukraine, elevating fears of an invasion, Peskov mentioned it was Washington that was “escalating tensions,” the Russian government-owned outlet TASS reported.

The Pentagon overnight put 8,500 troops on “heightened alert” to deploy to Eastern Europe in case Russia assaults Ukraine, whereas NATO introduced Tuesday that allies could be transferring extra protection sources to its japanese flank.

But the Kremlin spokesman argued Washington’s transfer “does not affect the course of the negotiations” with the U.S. on Moscow’s security demands — a lot of which western allies have known as nonstarters.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov played down the danger of a full-scale Russian invasion within the close to future, saying Russian armed forces haven’t created “strike groups indicating they were ready to launch an offensive tomorrow.”

On Monday, the European Commission proposed greater than €1 billion in potential new funding for Ukraine, exhibiting help for Kyiv because it faces the Russian menace.

The EU remains to be working towards fixing inside variations over its response to Moscow, as tensions simmered Monday at a international ministers’ assembly over supplying weapons to Ukraine and a proposed navy coaching mission.