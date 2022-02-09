Russia accuses West of ramping up pressure with Ukraine arms supplies

A senior Russian official accused the West on Wednesday of ramping up political stress on Moscow by supplying weapons and ammunition to assist Ukraine throughout a standoff over a Russian army buildup.

Moscow has massed troops close to Ukraine, and is ready to stage army drills in shut ally Belarus to Ukraine’s north, stirring fears that it may invade. Russia denies any plan to assault Ukraine.

Countries such because the US and Britain have equipped army support to Ukraine that has included anti-tank missiles and launchers to assist it defend itself. Others, reminiscent of Germany, have despatched helmets, shunning deadly support.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov mentioned the army provides to Ukraine amounted to Western “blackmail and pressure”.

“Everything happening in terms of pumping Ukraine with equipment, ammunition, military hardware including lethal weapons is an attempt to put additional political pressure on us, as well as probably military technical pressure,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the RIA information company.

Ukraine’s want to maneuver nearer to the West politically is extensively seen overseas as certainly one of Moscow’s primary issues because it seeks safety ensures from the West that may veto Kyiv’s accession to NATO and halt the army alliance’s growth.

Ryabkov pointed to an unconfirmed Russian media report that Kyiv had requested THAAD missile defence methods from the United States, calling it a “provocation”.

RIA quoted him as saying that if Washington severely thought of such provides, it might scale back the percentages of a political diplomatic decision to the standoff.

Read extra:

US says Russia preparing full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation with Russia: Ukraine

US intelligence: Russia may stage video to create pretext for Ukraine war