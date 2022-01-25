Russia adds Kremlin critic Navalny to ‘terrorists and extremists’ list

Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to a listing of “terrorists and extremists,” as authorities proceed a clampdown on the opposition.

Navalny and a number of other of his allies, together with key aide Lyubov Sobol, appeared Tuesday on a database of banned people compiled by the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring).

According to Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, which was declared extremist and shut down final yr, 9 different Navalny allies have been added to the checklist on Tuesday.

The resolution places them on a par with right-wing nationalist teams and international terrorist organizations, together with the Taliban and ISIS.

Earlier this month, two different key aides of the opposition politician have been added to the checklist.

The previous yr has seen an unprecedented crackdown on dissent in Russia, together with the jailing of President Vladimir Putin’s prime critic Navalny final January and the outlawing of his political organizations.

Almost all of his prime allies have since fled the nation.

Navalny, Putin’s most vocal home opponent, has been behind bars since returning to Moscow in January 2021 from Germany, the place he was recovering from a poisoning assault with a nerve agent that he blames on the Kremlin.

