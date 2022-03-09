Russia admits conscripts have been fighting in Ukraine, despite Putin’s previous denials

The ministry admitted that conscripts have been “discovered” in Ukraine however claimed they’ve already been withdrawn and returned to Russia.

“Unfortunately, several facts of the presence of conscripts in the units of the Russian armed forces involved in the conduct of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine were discovered,” protection ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov stated in a video message.

A day earlier, in an International Women’s Day handle, Putin had reassured troopers’ moms and wives that Russian conscripts usually are not collaborating in his invasion of Ukraine, which he has known as a “special military operation.”

“I understand how you’re worrying for your beloved ones … I emphasize that conscript soldiers are not participating in hostilities and will not participate in them,” Putin stated, reported Reuters. “And there will be no additional call-up of reservists.”