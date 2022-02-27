Russia admits ‘killed’ troops in Ukraine, labels Ukrainian soldiers as ‘Nazis’

Russia’s military admitted on Sunday that there have been “killed and injured” troopers amongst its troops in Ukraine, and labelling Ukrainian troopers as “Nazis”, based on Moscow’s military spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

“Russian servicemen are showing courage and heroism while fulfilling combat tasks in the special military operation. Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades… The losses of the Russian Armed Forces are many times less than the number of servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces,” state information company TASS cited Konashenkov as saying.

He additionally stated Russian troopers had been captured by the Ukrainians.

“But we know how the Ukrainian Nazis treat the few captured Russian servicemen. And we see that the tortures and tortures are the same as those of the German Nazis and their henchmen-policemen during the Great Patriotic War,” Konashenkov stated.

The spokesman added that since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the offensive in opposition to Ukraine on Thursday, the armed forces have “hit 1,067 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine.”

“Today alone, seven anti-aircraft missile systems have been destroyed, including one S-300 near the city of Kramatorsk. Three Bayraktar TB-2 attack unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down in the suburbs of Chernigov,” he stated.

