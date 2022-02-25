Russia and Britain — A brief history, from Navarino to Ukraine

As Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine plunges Russia’s relations with the West into disaster, Jack Blanchard talks to the historian and former U.Ok. Foreign Secretary David Owen in regards to the turbulent historical past of the Anglo-Russian relationship.

Lord Owen charts the various ups and downs of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, a interval by means of which Britain and Russia fought aspect by aspect in three main wars whereas additionally coming near outright battle on a number of events. He remembers his first go to to Moscow as international secretary on the top of the Cold War, and his subsequent run-ins with Presidents Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin whereas working as an EU diplomat and as a businessman. And he affords a damning verdict on Putin’s newest act of aggression, with a chilling warning too of what it’d imply for the months forward.