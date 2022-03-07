Russia and Ukraine foreign ministers to meet in Turkey, say Moscow and Ankara

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba are set to meet Thursday in Turkey, Moscow and Ankara stated.

It could be the primary Cabinet-level assembly between the 2 international locations since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the assembly would happen in Antalya, which was later confirmed by the Russian international affairs ministry. “We hope it will lead to peace and stability,” Cavuso ğlu tweeted.

There was no rapid affirmation of the assembly from Kyiv. Kuleba has beforehand said he was open to talks with Lavrov however provided that they had been “meaningful.”

The assembly comes after Turkey pitched itself as a doable mediator between Russia and Ukraine, given it has traditionally loved good relations with each Kyiv and Moscow. Ankara has known as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “unacceptable” and introduced it might partially block Russian warships from accessing the Black Sea, however has thus far refused to implement sanctions.

The assembly will come precisely two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, a battle which thus far has claimed not less than a whole bunch of civilian lives and compelled greater than 1.5 million Ukrainians to flee the nation.