Russia-appointed head of occupied Ukraine town wounded in blast

The Russian-appointed head of the occupied Ukrainian city subsequent to Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant was injured in an explosion on Sunday, a Ukrainian official and a Russian information company stated.

Andrei Shevchik, who was named mayor of Enerhodar by Russia following its occupation of the city, was in intensive care following the blast, Russia’s RIA information company stated, citing a supply within the emergency companies.

“We have accurate confirmation that during the explosion the self-proclaimed head of the ‘people’s administration’ Shevchik and his bodyguards were injured,” Dmytro Orlov, who Ukraine nonetheless recognises because the respectable mayor of the city stated in a submit on the Telegram messaging app.

Orlov wrote on Telegram on Sunday night that Shevchik had been taken to the Russian-occupied metropolis of Melitopol to get well from his accidents, and that he could be briefly changed as chief of the city.

Reuters couldn’t instantly set up what triggered the explosion.

Enerhodar had a pre-war inhabitants of over 50,000. Many residents work on the two energy vegetation positioned subsequent to the city, one in all which is the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the biggest nuclear energy station in Europe.

Ukraine final week stated it had attacked an armored prepare carrying Russian troops in Melitopol.

