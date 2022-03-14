Russia asked China for military equipment, U.S. official says

The revelation of the Kremlin’s request comes a day earlier than nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan is about to satisfy Yang Jiechi, China’s high international coverage official, in Rome to debate the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Earlier on Sunday, Sullivan advised CNN’s “State of the Union” that “we are communicating directly, privately to Beijing that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them. We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country anywhere in the world.”

The U.S. and Europe-led financial sanctions marketing campaign to punish Russia for the invasion has pushed Moscow to hunt extra financial assist from China.

“We have part of our gold and foreign exchange reserves in the Chinese currency, in yuan,” Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said during a Sunday TV interview. “And we see what pressure is being exerted by Western countries on China in order to limit mutual trade with China.”

The navy help Russia wants from China is much less clear. Perhaps Moscow is asking for “exploratory talks,” stated Michael Kofman, Russia director on the Virginia-based CNA assume tank, or it “could be chips, which is what they really need.” But nearly all of semiconductors, he famous, come from Taiwan, whose authorities is enforcing the global export restrictions on Russia.

Russia has “definitely set themselves behind several years of procurement in terms of equipment,” Kofman stated.

The Kremlin’s request raises essential questions on how Russia sees its progress, or lack thereof, on the Ukrainian battlefield and concerning the Moscow-Beijing relationship writ massive.

Seeking navy help simply two weeks into the conflict may point out Russian navy leaders assess that they want a backfill of apparatus to maintain the invasion, particularly because the marketing campaign to take Kyiv stays principally stalled.

And how Chinese chief Xi Jinping chooses to again Putin — with whom he has met 38 times — may present a transparent sign concerning the power of their ties. Usually Russia sells weapons to China, so agreeing to the request would underscore a modified dynamic.