Russia asks NASA, intl space agencies to end sanctions and avoid threat to ISS

Russia’s area company has despatched NASA and different worldwide companions a letter demanding an finish to sanctions, saying they might threaten the International Space Station.

In a tweet Saturday, the top of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, stated the letter appealed to the area businesses of the United States, Canada and Europe to maintain the area station operational.

He illustrated the enchantment with a map exhibiting the flight path of the ISS — and a possible fall zone that straddles a lot of the world however barely touches upon Russia.

Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are presently on the area station.

