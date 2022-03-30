Russia-backed Donetsk Republic may consider joining Russia: Leader

The Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in japanese Ukraine could take into account becoming a member of Russia as soon as it controls all of Ukraine’s Donetsk area, its information outlet cited separatist chief Denis Pushilin as saying on Tuesday.

“As for joining the Russian Federation, as for the wish and aspiration, they have been clearly traced since 2014 – the desire to be in Russia,” Pushilin was quoted by the Donetsk News Agency as saying.

“But now the main task is to reach the constitutional borders of the republic. Then we will determine that,” he stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The feedback come two days after the chief of the opposite Russian-backed japanese Ukrainian insurgent area Luhansk stated it could hold a referendum on joining Russia.

Kyiv stated any such vote would don’t have any authorized foundation and would set off a stronger worldwide response.

Three days earlier than ordering the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin recognized the breakaway territories in Luhansk and Donetsk as impartial states, although the remainder of the world considers them a part of Ukraine.

Ukraine, which says it’s combating for its existence in opposition to what it casts as an imperial-style land seize by Russia, has repeatedly stated it’ll by no means comply with Russia’s annexation of its territory – the toughest a part of peace talks with Moscow.

Read extra:

France says Mariupol humanitarian mission not possible ‘at this stage’

Russia draws up two cases against Google for not removing banned content

Russian assault on Mariupol a ‘crime against humanity’: Ukraine president Zelenskyy