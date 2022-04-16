Russia bans Boris Johnson over Ukraine sanctions

Russia on Saturday banned U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior British politicians from getting into the nation over sanctions associated to the warfare in Ukraine.

The Russian overseas ministry mentioned in a statement that the British authorities’s “unprecedented hostile actions” concentrating on high Russian officers prompted it to limit entry to the nation for 13 main politicians together with Johnson, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

The U.Ok. this week launched a brand new raft of penalties on 206 Russian people in response to a Russian rocket assault on a prepare station in japanese Ukraine that killed dozens of civilians. The U.Ok. can also be offering civilian and navy support to Ukraine.

Moscow has beforehand imposed the same ban on U.S. President Joe Biden and top EU officials.