Russia bans entry to British PM Boris Johnson, high-level government officials

Moscow on Saturday introduced it was banning entry to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a number of other different prime UK officers, after London imposed sanctions on Russia over its navy operation in Ukraine.

“This step was taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy,” the overseas ministry mentioned in a press release.

The ministry accused London of “unprecedented hostile actions”, specifically referring to sanctions on Russia’s senior officers.

“The British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation surrounding Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the behalf of NATO,” the ministry mentioned.

Russia’s entry blacklist consists of UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, former Prime Minister Theresa May and the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

Britain has been a part of a global effort to punish Russia with asset freezes, journey bans and financial sanctions, since President Vladimir Putin moved troops into Ukraine on February 24.

