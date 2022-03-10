Russia bans export of some products, equipment after sanctions

Russia introduced Thursday an export ban on greater than 200 forms of foreign-made merchandise and tools till the top of the 12 months, a part of Moscow’s response to sanctions imposed over the Ukraine battle.

The measure considerations items and tools that have been beforehand imported into Russia from overseas.

“The list includes technological, communication and medical equipment, vehicles, agricultural machinery and electrical equipment – more than 200 types of goods in total,” mentioned an order signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“This measure is necessary to provide stability on the Russian market,” the order mentioned.

The measure will have an effect on all international nations, however exceptions will be made for members of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union and Georgia’s breakaway areas of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Separately, the federal government additionally banned the export of “some types of timber” to nations that “committed unfriendly actions” towards Russia.

The checklist contains 48 nations, together with EU states and the United States.

Russia is residence to one-fifth of the world’s forest and additional exploiting this useful resource may assist the nation minimize down its financial reliance on oil and fuel.

President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine that started on February 24 has triggered unprecedented Western sanctions and sparked an exodus of worldwide companies from Russia.

