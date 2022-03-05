Russia bans Facebook

Russian authorities blocked entry to Facebook on Friday, claiming the world’s largest social media firm had damaged the nation’s guidelines by limiting on-line entry to state-backed media.

The choice, by Russia’s media and telecoms regulator, is the most recent transfer in a shortly escalating standoff between Western tech corporations and the Kremlin.

After initially dragging their ft when the Russian navy invaded Ukraine final week, the likes of Facebook’s father or mother firm Meta, Google and Twitter have subsequently blocked entry to Russian state media inside the EU in response. They have additionally eliminated advertisements from Kremlin-backed retailers and demoted their content material in on-line searches.

“This is a highly exceptional and tragic state of affairs, which is why not only ourselves but many others in the tech sector are taking these pretty exceptional measures at this time,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of world affairs, informed reporters this week.

After the ban was introduced, Clegg, the previous British deputy prime minister, said Russian residents could be “silenced from speaking out,” and the corporate would work to reconnect its companies inside Russia.

Social media platforms have tried to steadiness Western governments’ calls for to take away Kremlin disinformation from their platforms whereas remaining accessible to Russian customers to offer them with impartial details about the struggle in Ukraine.

The Russian authorities has shortly hit again. It’s choked entry to those Western social media platforms, however its outright ban of Facebook marks an escalation within the Kremlin’s response to Silicon Valley’s efforts to hinder Russian propaganda from spreading.

“Since October 2020, 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook have been recorded,” the Russian regulator, Roskomnadzor, mentioned in an announcement. “A decision was made to block access to the Facebook network in the Russian Federation.”

