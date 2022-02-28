Russia Bans Residents From Transferring Money Abroad As Currency Crashes

Ruble has plummeted in worth because of Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday banned residents from transferring cash overseas as a part of measures to prop up the ruble which has plummeted in worth because of Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A decree signed by Putin additionally mentioned that exporters can be required to carry not less than 80 p.c of income in rubles in a transfer to prop up the Russian economic system.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)