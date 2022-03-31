Russia bars more top EU officials in response to sanctions

Russia mentioned on Thursday it had drastically expanded the variety of European Union officers, lawmakers, public figures and journalists barred from Russia for allegedly being answerable for sanctions and stoking anti-Russian emotions.

“The restrictions apply to the top leadership of the European Union, including a number of European commissioners and heads of EU military structures, as well as the vast majority of members of the European Parliament who promote anti-Russian policies,” Russia’s overseas ministry mentioned.

The EU, the United States and quite a few different Western nations have imposed sweeping financial and political sanctions on Russia, some Russian media and outstanding or rich Russians in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Moscow mentioned its blacklist additionally included representatives of some EU member states in addition to public figures and journalists who it mentioned have been “personally responsible for promoting illegal anti-Russian sanctions, inciting Russophobic sentiments and the infringement of the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population.”

