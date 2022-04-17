Russia begins delivery of second regiment of S-400 missile system to India

Russia has began supply of the second regiment of the S-400

air defence missile system to India, Trend stories citing The

Tribune.

The first regiment was raised in December final yr and is

stationed at an Indian Air Force base in Punjab, duly tasked to

sort out air-borne threats from Pakistan and China. In all, 5 such

missile methods are on order beneath a $5-billion deal signed in

October 2018.

“The Russian provides of the S400, regardless of the battle in

Ukraine, haven’t been hindered and are on as per schedule,” a

senior defence functionary advised The Tribune. The supply will likely be

accomplished by the month-end and it’s anticipated to be deployed by

June, more than likely within the North-East.

Each S-400 system has eight vehicle-mounted launchers. Each

launcher has 4 tubes, permitting the commander on floor to launch

4 missiles from every launcher. The ground-based radar

(monitoring station of the system), energy and different methods are all

transported on autos.

An S-400 missile can take down a hostile plane, missile or a

UAV at a spread between 40 km and 400 km. Each system has its personal

radar and might monitor over 100 targets at a distance of 600 km. This

permits controllers on floor to decide on which goal poses a higher

risk and must be shot down.