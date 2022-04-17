Russia begins delivery of second regiment of S-400 missile system to India
Russia has began supply of the second regiment of the S-400
air defence missile system to India, Trend stories citing The
Tribune.
The first regiment was raised in December final yr and is
stationed at an Indian Air Force base in Punjab, duly tasked to
sort out air-borne threats from Pakistan and China. In all, 5 such
missile methods are on order beneath a $5-billion deal signed in
October 2018.
“The Russian provides of the S400, regardless of the battle in
Ukraine, haven’t been hindered and are on as per schedule,” a
senior defence functionary advised The Tribune. The supply will likely be
accomplished by the month-end and it’s anticipated to be deployed by
June, more than likely within the North-East.
Each S-400 system has eight vehicle-mounted launchers. Each
launcher has 4 tubes, permitting the commander on floor to launch
4 missiles from every launcher. The ground-based radar
(monitoring station of the system), energy and different methods are all
transported on autos.
An S-400 missile can take down a hostile plane, missile or a
UAV at a spread between 40 km and 400 km. Each system has its personal
radar and might monitor over 100 targets at a distance of 600 km. This
permits controllers on floor to decide on which goal poses a higher
risk and must be shot down.