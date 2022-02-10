Russia begins joint military drills with Belarus

Russia and Belarus launched joint navy drills Thursday regardless of considerations in Western international locations that Moscow is plotting a significant escalation of the battle in Ukraine.

The workouts, scheduled to proceed till February 20 in Belarus, had begun and would centre round “suppressing and repelling external aggression,” Russia’s defence ministry stated in an announcement.

Soldiers would practise beefing up sections of the Belarus border to dam the supply of weapons and ammunition into the nation, amongst different situations, it stated.

The video games have exacerbated deeply strained ties between Russia and the West, which accuses Moscow of massing roughly 100,000 troops across the borders of Ukraine for a possible invasion.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was in Moscow Thursday for talks together with her Russian counterpart to induce the Kremlin to not assault or face “massive consequences” from Western sanctions.

Moscow and Minsk haven’t disclosed what number of troops are taking part within the drills, however the United States has stated Russia was planning to dispatch 30,000 troops personnel to a number of areas in ex-Soviet Belarus.

Responding to Western considerations, the Kremlin has insisted that it has no intention of leaving the troops completely on Belarusian territory.

