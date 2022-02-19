Russia Behind DDoS Cyberattacks That Took Down Ukraine Banks: US, UK

Russian navy hackers have been behind a spate of distributed denial of service (DDoS) assaults that briefly knocked Ukrainian banking and authorities web sites offline, the United States and the United Kingdom mentioned on Friday.

US deputy nationwide safety adviser Anne Neuberger advised journalists on the White House that Washington was looking for to carry Russia to account for its aggressive strikes in our on-line world.

“Russia likes to move in the shadows and counts on a long process of attribution,” Neuberger mentioned. “In light of that, we’re moving quickly to attribute the DDoS attacks. We believe the Russian government is responsible for widespread attacks on Ukrainian banks this week.”

Neuberger mentioned that Americans have information exhibiting that infrastructure linked with Russia’s navy company, commonly known as the GRU, “was seen transmitting high volumes of communication to Ukraine-based IP addresses and domains.”

In a simultaneous announcement, British officers mentioned the GRU was “almost certainly involved” within the DDoS, which works by flooding focused web sites with a firehose of information.

“The attack showed a continued disregard for Ukrainian sovereignty,” Britain’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) mentioned in a statement. “This activity is yet another example of Russia’s aggressive acts against Ukraine.”

“This disruptive behaviour is unacceptable,” the FCDO mentioned.

Russia has denied any function within the DDoS, which inflicted comparatively restricted disruption on Tuesday.

Kyiv had already blamed Moscow for the DDoS amid heightened tensions since Russia started massing troops close to the border, elevating fears Russia was planning to assault. The Kremlin has denied it plans to push deeper into the nation.

Neuberger mentioned that whereas the denial of service had “limited impact,” the latest spate of malicious digital exercise could possibly be a prelude to “more disruptive cyberattacks accompanying a potential further invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign territory.”

