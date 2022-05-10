Russia blames “fans of neo-Nazism” for paint attack on ambassador

The Russian authorities says it is aware of generally who’s liable for Monday’s assault on its ambassador to Poland.

“Fans of neo-Nazism” are in charge for pink paint being thrown upon Sergey Andreev at a wreath-laying ceremony, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated. The spokeswoman went on social media to put blame for the assault and stated it exhibits what else the West could take into account, in response to Tass, the Russian authorities’s information company.

“The fans of neo-Nazism have once again shown their true face, all covered in blood. The demolition of monuments to World War II heroes, the desecration of graves, and now, the disruption of a flower-laying ceremony on a day that is sacred for every decent person, confirm what is already clear: the West has set a course to revive Nazism,” Maria Zakharova wrote, in response to Tass.

Andreev and others standing close by have been doused in pink paint as he was making an attempt to put a wreath at a cemetery for Soviet Union soldiers as part of a ceremony on Russia’s Victory Day. The annual occasion on May 9 commemorates Russia’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 and the tip of World War II in Europe. Videos confirmed Andreev’s face coated in pink paint, however he didn’t endure critical accidents on account of the incident, Tass stated.

The assault on the Russian ambassador comes because the combating in Ukraine exhibits no indicators of ending greater than two months after Russia invaded the nation in late February.

Zakharova, in her response to the incident with the ambassador, appeared to be maintaining in keeping with Victory Day remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who additionally talked about Nazis in addition to the necessity to shield Russia from what he considers the risk they pose. Putin has beforehand stated Russia’s army motion in Ukraine was taken to denazify the nation.

“It was a threat we couldn’t accept, it was a threat directly to our border. Everything showed that we are dealing with Nazis and we have to do something about it,” Putin stated.

It was thought Putin may use his Victory Day speech to formally declare struggle on Ukraine, however he didn’t. Speaking in Moscow’s Red Square earlier than a army parade, he stated the Russian invasion of Ukraine was justified, in response to CNBC.

Putin added that nations within the West have been already “preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea” and stated the struggle in Ukraine was wanted to ensure that the “security of Russia.”

“Defending the motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred. Today you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland,” Putin stated. The Donbas area in jap Ukraine incorporates two provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk, occupied by pro-Russian separatists.

Zakharova, in her assertion about Monday morning’s assault on the ambassador, stated that those that wish to scare or intimidate Russia would fail. Instead, she warned, “it is European residents that should be scared of looking into the mirror,” in response to Tass.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian and Polish international ministries for remark.