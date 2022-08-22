World
Russia blames Ukraine for car bombing death of nationalist’s daughter – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia on Monday declared Ukrainian intelligence chargeable for the brazen automotive bombing that killed the daughter of a number one right-wing Russian political thinker over the weekend. Ukraine denied involvement.
Daria Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, died when a remotely managed explosive machine planted in her SUV blew up on Saturday night time as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow, ripping the automobile aside and killing her on the spot, authorities mentioned.
Her father, Alexander Dugin, a thinker, author and political theorist who ardently helps Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s resolution to ship troops into Ukraine, was broadly believed to be the supposed goal. Russian media quoted witnesses as saying that the SUV belonged to Dugin and that he had determined on the final minute to journey in one other automobile.
Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, the primary successor to the KGB, mentioned Dugina’s killing was “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”
The FSB mentioned a Ukrainian citizen, Natalya Vovk, carried out the killing after which fled to Estonia.
In Estonia, the prosecutor normal’s workplace mentioned in a press release carried by the Baltic News Services that it “has not received any requests or inquiries from the Russian authorities on this topic.”
The FSB mentioned Vovk arrived in Russia in July together with her 12-year-old daughter and rented an house within the constructing the place Dugina lived with a purpose to shadow her. It mentioned that Vovk and her daughter had been at a nationalist pageant that Dugin and his daughter attended simply earlier than the killing.
The company launched video of the suspect from surveillance cameras on the border crossings and on the entrance to the Moscow house constructing.
The FSB mentioned Vovk used a license plate for Ukraine’s Russian-backed separatist Donetsk area to enter Russia and a Kazakhstan plate in Moscow earlier than switching to a Ukrainian one to cross into Estonia.
Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied any Ukrainian involvement within the bombing. In a tweet, he dismissed the FSB claims as fiction, casting them as a part of infighting between Russian safety businesses.
In a letter extending condolences to Dugin and his spouse, Putin denounced the “cruel and treacherous” killing and added that Dugina “honestly served people and the Fatherland, proving what it means to be a patriot of Russia with her deeds.” He posthumously awarded Dugina the Order of Courage, considered one of Russia’s highest medals.
Russian Foreign Minisry spokeswoman Maria Zakharov mentioned Dugina’s killing mirrored Kyiv’s reliance on “terrorism as an instrument of its criminal ideology.”
In a press release, Dugin described his daughter as a “rising star” who was “treacherously killed by enemies of Russia.”
“Our hearts are longing not just for revenge and retaliation. It would be too petty, not in Russia style,” Dugin wrote. “We need only victory.”
The automotive bombing, uncommon for Moscow because the gang wars of the turbulent Nineteen Nineties, triggered calls from Russian nationalists to reply by ramping up strikes on Ukraine.
Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst, argued that the perpetrators of Dugina’s killing may need hoped to encourage a break up between these within the Russian elite who advocate a political compromise to finish the hostilities in Ukraine and proponents of even harder army motion.
Dugin, dubbed “Putin’s brain” and “Putin’s Rasputin” by some within the West, has been a distinguished proponent of the “Russian world” idea, a non secular and political ideology that emphasizes conventional values, the restoration of Russia’s world affect and the unity of all ethnic Russians all through the world.
Dugin helped popularize the “Novorossiya,” or “New Russia” idea that Russia used to justify the 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and its assist of separatist rebels in japanese Ukraine. He has urged the Kremlin to step up its operations in Ukraine.
Dugin has additionally promoted authoritarian management in Russia and spoken with disdain of liberal Western values. He has been slapped with U.S. and European Union sanctions.
His daughter expressed comparable views and had appeared as a commentator on the TV channel Tsargrad, the place Dugin had served as chief editor.
Dugina herself was sanctioned by the U.S. in March for her work as chief editor of United World International, an internet site that Washington has described as a supply of disinformation.
In an look on Russian tv final week, Dugina referred to as America “a zombie society” the place individuals oppose Russia however can’t discover it on a map.
