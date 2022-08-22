Russia blames Ukraine for murder of Putin ally’s daughter

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed Monday to have “solved” the homicide of the daughter of Russian ideologue and Vladimir Putin ally Alexander Dugin.

The crime “was prepared and committed by Ukrainian secret services,” based on an FSB statement relayed by Russian information companies. It added that the perpetrator was Natalia Vovk, a Ukrainian citizen. The claims had been introduced with out proof and couldn’t be independently verified.

Darya Dugina was killed in a automobile explosion Saturday night after leaving a literary competition close to Moscow. She attended the occasion along with her father, who is assumed to have been the goal of the assault. She was driving her father’s automobile, who took a special automobile on the final minute, based on Russian information service TASS.

The safety company additionally claimed the alleged attacker, alongside along with her daughter, had escaped to Estonia on Sunday, after the assault.

In an announcement, Estonia’s overseas ministry mentioned it couldn’t confirm the Russian allegation. “Border service are checking if there’s truth to it. It’s an FSB claim and they haven’t found any evidence yet,” it mentioned.

Estonia’s Police and Border Guard Board informed POLITICO: “We can share information about the individuals entering or leaving Estonia only in cases prescribed by law — Russian FSB’s accusations, which reached us through the media, is not one of them. We have not received any official requests for information from Russia concerning this matter.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, a high adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dismissed the FSB claims Monday and mentioned Russia lives in a “fictional world.” “Vipers in Russian special services started an intraspecies fight,” he added.

The assertion by the Russian intelligence company included particulars of the alleged plot, together with that Vovk and her 12-year-old daughter arrived in Russia in July and rented an condo in Moscow in the identical constructing as Dugina to collect details about her, and that she used a Mini Cooper to spy on her.

Russian President Putin expressed his “sincere condolences” on Monday, in a message launched by the Kremlin, and mentioned {that a} “vile and cruel” crime ended Dugina’s life, who he referred to as “a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart.”

Dugin — as soon as known as “Putin’s brain” — is not as near the Russian president as he as soon as was, however his ultra-nationalist positions and concepts underpin loads of Russia’s more moderen nationalistic shifts. His daughter, a distinguished propagandist, was additionally an outspoken defender of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dugin launched a statement on Monday by way of his shut ally Konstantin Malofeev, a Russian businessman and fellow ultra-nationalist. He referred to as the killing of his daughter “a terrorist attack carried out by the Nazi Ukrainian regime,” echoing the Kremlin’s false declare about Ukraine being managed by fascists. And he referred to as for an escalation of Russia’s conflict towards the nation.

“Our hearts yearn for more than just retribution,” he mentioned. “We need only our victory.”

Christopher Miller in Kyiv and Victor Jack contributed reporting.