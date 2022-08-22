Russia blames Ukrainian security service for murder of Darya Dugina, state news agency TASS reports

People have a look at destroyed Russian army gear at an open-air army museum in Kyiv, Ukraine on August 21, forward of Ukraine’s Independence Day. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

Events to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday have been banned within the nation’s capital, Kyiv, and second-largest metropolis, Kharkiv, as officers warn that Russia might perform missile assaults.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that Russia is likely to be planning one thing “ugly” to coincide with the day, which can mark 31 years since Ukraine broke its ties with the Soviet Union.

“We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious,” Zelensky mentioned in a video message.

In Kyiv, the town army administration issued a ban on all gatherings between Monday and Thursday, saying “it is forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people.”

General Mykola Zhyrnov, head of Kyiv’s army administration, mentioned that the order was imposed in order that safety forces may reply in a “timely manner to threats of missile and bomb attacks by the troops of the Russian Federation on decision-making centers, military facilities, defense industry facilities, critical infrastructure and nearby residential areas.”

Zhynov mentioned he had ordered metropolis authorities to make use of the minimal obligatory variety of officers, civil servants and staff to make sure transport and different providers.

In Kharkiv, the place relentless, indiscriminate Russian attacks killed and injured lots of of civilians within the first months of the conflict, authorities introduced a curfew from 7 p.m. native time on the eve of Independence Day to 7 a.m. on the day after.

“We ask that you understand such measures and prepare to stay at home and in shelters — this is our safety,” authorities mentioned.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern army command, mentioned Sunday that “the date of our independence and the anniversary of the invasion, half a year, coincide — it is the 24th. And there’s Ukrainian flag day, on the 23rd. We are ready for the fact that there will be an increase in some kind of aggression, there will be an increase in missile attacks.”

In the final week, Ukrainian officers have mentioned that extra Russian missiles have been deployed at an airbase in Belarus.