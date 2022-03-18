Russia blasted by West at UN for spreading bioweapons ‘nonsense’ over Ukraine  

The United States and Western allies slammed Russia on Friday for spreading propaganda, disinformation and “nonsense” on the United Nations Security Council by alleging that elements of organic weapons had been being made in Ukraine.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia despatched a prolonged doc, seen by Reuters, to the council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday on Moscow’s accusation that there are “military biological programs” in Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Defense is receiving more and more material and analyzing that. We will continue to keep the international community informed about the unlawful activity carried out by the Pentagon on Ukrainian territory,” Nebenzia advised the council.

It was the second time in two weeks that the 15-member council met on the subject at Russia’s request. Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward described Russia’s transfer as “disinformation of the desperate.”

“We’ve had a rehash of amateurish disinformation, which we discussed and debunked last Friday. It was nonsense then, and it is nonsense now,” she advised the council on Friday.

The United Nations has mentioned it was not conscious of any organic weapons packages in Ukraine, and UN disarmament affairs chief Izumi Nakamitsu advised the council on Friday that the world physique doesn’t have “the mandate nor the technical or operational capacity” to research Russia’s data.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Friday accused her Russian counterpart of “a tirade of bizarre conspiracy theories” final week.

“This week we’re hearing a whole lot more where that came from, things that sound like they were forwarded to him on a chain email from some dark corner of the internet. President Biden has a word for this kind of talk: ‘Malarkey,’” she mentioned.

Thomas-Greenfield additionally mentioned “it is possible that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people,” however didn’t cite any proof for Washington’s considerations.

Russia referred to as the assembly on Friday to switch a deliberate vote on a Russian-drafted name for assist entry and safety of civilians in Ukraine. Diplomats mentioned the measure would have failed, whereas Nebenzia accused Western nations of a marketing campaign of “unprecedented pressure” towards it.

