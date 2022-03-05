Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media

Russia is obstructing Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, the nation’s communications regulator mentioned on Friday, in response to what it mentioned have been restrictions of entry to Russian media on the platform.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, mentioned there had been 26 circumstances of discrimination in opposition to Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, together with restrictions in current days on state-backed channels like RT and the RIA information company.

The transfer is a serious escalation in an ongoing confrontation between large tech firms and Russia, which has lately issued a slew of fines and hobbled companies by way of slowdowns. The tensions have ramped up amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”

Tass information company reported on Friday that Russia has restricted entry to Twitter. Interfax information company earlier mentioned the service had been blocked.

Twitter Inc didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Meta’s head of worldwide affairs Nick Clegg mentioned the corporate would proceed to do the whole lot it may to revive its companies.

“Soon millions of ordinary Russian will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out,” he mentioned, in a press release posted on Twitter.

Meta in a weblog mentioned it was working to maintain its companies obtainable “to the greatest extent possible” however it had stopped exhibiting advertisements to customers in Russia and barred Russian advertisers from working advertisements wherever on the planet “due to the difficulties of operating in Russia at this time.”

Tech firms similar to Alphabet Inc’s Google have additionally paused promoting in Russia amid rising censorship calls for.

Last week, Moscow mentioned it was partially limiting entry to Facebook, a transfer the corporate mentioned got here after it refused a authorities request to cease the impartial fact-checking of a number of Russian state media shops. On Saturday, Twitter additionally mentioned its service was being restricted for some Russian customers.

Major tech firms have confronted stress to answer the February 24 invasion, which has led to financial sanctions in opposition to Moscow by governments world wide. Russian state-run media has emerged as a key flashpoint between Moscow and social media platforms throughout the battle.

Meta this week mentioned it had restricted entry to RT and Sputnik throughout the European Union and was globally demoting content material from Russian state-controlled shops’ Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, in addition to posts containing hyperlinks to these shops on Facebook.

Russia has made a number of strikes to crack down on international information media in current days. It minimize entry to a number of information organizations’ web sites, together with the BBC, Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for spreading what it says is fake details about its actions in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s authorities had known as on Meta and different platforms throughout the battle to withdraw their companies from Russia. Online speech specialists and rights advocates have raised issues in regards to the impression of blocking on-line companies for Russian residents making an attempt to arrange or get data.

Meta had about 7.5 million customers on Facebook in Russia as of final 12 months and 122.2 million customers throughout its different companies, together with Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, based on estimates from Insider Intelligence. The main Russia-based social community VK had 63 million customers, the researcher estimated.

Popular VPN apps have been downloaded greater than 1.3 million occasions in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine started, based on information from researcher AppFigures, which described the determine as a serious surge.

Meta was additionally certainly one of a number of tech firms dealing with potential punitive measures in Russia after they did not open native places of work and take different measures required by a communications legislation handed this summer season.

Tech firms globally have pulled out of Russia in response to requests from governments or to sign help for Ukraine. US web supplier Cogent Communications mentioned on Friday it was chopping web service to Russian purchasers.

Earlier this week, enterprise software program big Oracle Corp mentioned it was suspending all operations in Russia, whereas rival SAP SE mentioned it will pause all gross sales within the nation. A Ukraine authorities official had tweeted at each firms asking for help.

Roskomnadzor mentioned in its assertion that Meta had restricted entry to the accounts of state-backed information shops in current days, itemizing RT, Sputnik, the RIA information company, the protection ministry’s Zvezda TV and web sites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru.

It mentioned such restrictions violated the important thing rules of freedom of knowledge and Russian web customers’ unimpeded entry to Russian media.

