Russia blocks two independent media organizations

Russia has blocked an unbiased TV channel and a liberal radio station for spreading “deliberately false information” about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian information businesses reported Tuesday.

The transfer comes six days after Russian troops attacked its Western-backed neighbor with violence escalating within the capital Kyiv and the japanese metropolis of Kharkiv.

Russia’s prosecutor common ordered the nation’s media watchdog to “restrict access” to the Dozhd TV channel and Ekho Moskvy radio.

It stated the ban comes over the “purposeful and systematic” posting of “information calling for extremist activity, violence” and “deliberately false information about the actions of Russian military personnel” in Ukraine.

Both web sites have been unavailable in Russia shortly after the announcement, in response to AFP journalists.

The chief editor of Ekho Moskvy, Alexei Venediktov, stated on Telegram the radio station was taken off air.

The previous 12 months has seen an unprecedented crackdown on unbiased and demanding voices in Russia.

Dozens of media employees and unbiased shops – together with Dozhd – have been designated “foreign agents” by authorities.

A time period with Soviet-era undertones, the standing obliges these slapped with the label to reveal sources of funding and label publications – together with social media posts – with a tag or face fines.

