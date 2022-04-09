Russia blocks UN call for inquiry into alleged Mali massacre: Diplomats

Russia has blocked a request on the UN Security Council for “independent investigations” into the alleged bloodbath of a number of hundred civilians in Mali by the Malian military and Russian paramilitaries, diplomatic sources advised AFP Saturday.

Mali’s army announced on April 1 that it had killed 203 “militants” in Moura, in central Mali, throughout an operation in late March.

However, that announcement adopted broadly shared social media reviews of a civilian bloodbath within the space. Human Rights Watch has alleged that Malian troopers and overseas fighters executed 300 civilians there between March 27 and 31.

The request for a UN investigation had been included in an announcement drafted by France and submitted for approval Friday by the Security Council.

But Russia, supported by China, “didn’t see the need” for the textual content and thought of it “premature,” provided that an investigation has been opened by the Malian authorities, one diplomat advised AFP on situation of anonymity.

On Friday, Russia congratulated Mali on an “important victory” towards “terrorism,” and it described as “disinformation” allegations in regards to the bloodbath, in addition to claims in regards to the involvement of Russian mercenaries.

Bamako denies the presence of mercenaries from the Russian group Wagner in Mali, acknowledging solely the presence of Russian “instructors” and “trainers” underneath a bilateral cooperation settlement with Moscow relationship from the Sixties.

For greater than every week, the UN has been demanding entry to the world to analyze underneath its Security Council mandate, to no avail.

