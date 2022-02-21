Russia blows past another off ramp in the Ukraine crisis | CNN



Moscow

CNN

For these watching the Ukraine disaster, February 20 was speculated to be a date to look at.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics ended on Sunday, and a few observers fearful the closing ceremony may be a handy second for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch army motion. After all, historical past does rhyme: Russia escalated a brief conflict with Georgia in 2008 throughout the Beijing Summer Olympics, and Russia started its slow-rolling annexation of Crimea on the tail finish of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

But Sunday additionally supplied Russia a possible opening for de-escalation. After all, large joint Russian army workout routines in Belarus have been slated to finish on February 20, and the Kremlin had instructed Russian troops would go dwelling after they completed, with out giving concrete dates. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei even stated “not a single” Russian solider or piece of Russian army gear will stay in Belarus as soon as the drills ended.

Instead, Russia blew previous one other potential off-ramp within the disaster. In a Sunday assertion launched by the Belarusian army on Telegram, Belarusian Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Viktor Khrenin stated the Russians and Belarusians would proceed their drills, saying the “increase in military activity near the external borders of the Union State” – Russia and Belarus – and the heightened tensions in Donbas necessitated the choice.

Eyes remained on Donbas Sunday, as evacuees from separatist-controlled components of jap Ukraine continued to cross into southern Russia and from separatist-controlled areas, whereas experiences filtered in of extra shelling.

Local officers in Russia’s Rostov area have declared a state of emergency after separatist leaders on Friday ordered the evacuation of civilians from the area. But Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, laid blame on separatists within the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics for escalating the scenario, accusing Russian-backed separatists of placing heavy weaponry in civilian areas and utilizing it to bombard areas below Ukrainian authorities management.

Meanwhile, the massing of Russian forces round Ukraine’s borders seems to have continued, in keeping with US intelligence estimates. A US official with direct data of the intelligence advised CNN Russia now has arrayed near 75% of its standard forces parked at Ukraine’s doorstep, pointing to a excessive degree of readiness to assault.

So is diplomacy useless? Not fully. Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by cellphone Sunday and “agreed to continue to keep the dialogue open at various levels” concerning the scenario in Ukraine, the Kremlin stated. A sticking level, nonetheless, stays the Minsk Agreement, which the Kremlin insists is the one approach to resolve the disaster. But the Kyiv authorities sees it as a rapidly devised settlement it was pressured to just accept at gunpoint.

And Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, had a phrase of warning for leaders partaking with the Russian chief by cellphone. Speaking to Pavel Zarubin, host of the TV program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin,” Peskov instructed the Kremlin was ready to reveal confidential discussions of high-level talks with different world leaders to counter what he described as deliberate and deceptive leaks by overseas officers.

“I hope that we will not live in a world where we have to read out the transcripts of the closed part of the presidents’ talks,” Peskov stated. “But when it is necessary to prove the correctness of our president, we can and will do anything.”