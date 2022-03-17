Russia bombs theater where hundreds sought shelter and ‘children’ was written on grounds

Mariupol City Council, who shared a picture of the destroyed constructing, stated Russian forces had “purposefully and cynically destroyed the Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol.”

“The plane dropped a bomb on a building where hundreds of peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding,” it stated.

CNN has geolocated the picture and confirmed it’s of the theater within the southeastern port metropolis. The phrase “children” was spelled out on two sides of the theater earlier than it was bombed, in line with satellite tv for pc pictures.

Videos of the aftermath confirmed a fireplace raging within the theater’s ruins. The variety of casualties is unknown, authorities stated.

“It is still impossible to estimate the scale of this horrific and inhumane act, because the city continues to shell residential areas,” the council wrote on Telegram. “It is known that after the bombing, the central part of the Drama Theater was destroyed, and the entrance to the bomb shelter in the building was destroyed,” it added.

Petro Andruishchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, described the theater as the most important shelter “in number and size” within the metropolis’s heart. “More than a thousand people were hiding there” however “the probability of getting there to dismantle the rubble is low due to constant shelling and bombing of the city,” he stated.

Military strikes additionally hit a constructing that homes the Neptune Pool, simply over 4 kilometers (roughly 2.5 miles) from the theater, in line with movies shared by an area official. Its authenticity has been confirmed by CNN.

Maxim Kach, a Mariupol metropolis authorities official, stated the constructing was for civilians, with solely girls and younger youngsters hiding inside it and never army personnel.

He stated rescue employees have been busy attempting to get a pregnant girl out from below the rubble. CNN has not been capable of confirm that data.

Mariupol has been besieged by Russian forces since March 1 . After weeks of failed makes an attempt to determine protected civilian evacuation corridors, about 20,000 folks managed to depart town on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk stated.

Officials say its trapped residents have been surviving with out electrical energy, water and meals, with folks melting snow or dismantling heating methods for a drop to drink.

The relentless bombardment and avenue fights within the metropolis have restricted actions. The day earlier than, a Ukrainian official accused Russian troops of holding some 400 folks captive at Mariupol’s Regional Intensive Care Hospital.

“It is impossible to find words that could describe the level of cruelty and cynicism with which the Russian occupiers are destroying the civilian population of the Ukrainian city by the sea. Women, children, and the elderly remain in the enemy’s sights. These are completely unarmed peaceful people,” town council stated.

“We will never forgive and never forget,” it added.

The unfolding humanitarian disaster in Mariupol has enraged native officers. “These bastards are trying [to] physically destroy Mariupol and the people of Mariupol, which have been a symbol of our resistance,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk area administration, stated on Facebook Wednesday.

He says the “fate is unknown” of the a whole bunch of individuals sheltering within the theater “as the entrance to the bomb shelter is blocked by rubble,” he stated.

“The Russians are already lying, [saying] that the headquarters of the Azov Regiment was there. But they themselves are well aware that there were only civilians,” he stated.

After Russia bombed a maternity hospital on March 9, its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov alleged with out proof that the hospital was the ultra-nationalist militia Azov battalion’s base and that each one sufferers and nurses had left.

A Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson later denied in a briefing that Russia had shelled the maternity hospital in any respect, calling it a “provocation.”

Mariupol has been diminished to a battle zone, with town’s deputy mayor telling CNN on Tuesday that Russia has been bombarding town with missiles, saying that they counted 22 plane on Monday “which were bombing our city, and at least 100 bombs.”

Residents who fled town have described situations there as “unbearable” and “just hell.” On Tuesday, surprising drone footage and satellite tv for pc images exhibiting rising plumes of thick smoke and destroyed buildings emerged, underscoring the sheer devastation wrought by the Russian bombardment.

As many as 2,500 civilians have died in Mariupol, Ukrainian officers estimate, and a whole bunch of hundreds of individuals are trapped within the metropolis — with officers warning those that stay are with out electrical energy, water and warmth.