Russia boosts emergency spending fund using gas profits

Russia will increase its reserve fund for emergency spending to make sure financial stability within the face of unprecedented Western sanctions by 273.4 billion rubles (about €3.2 billion), the federal government said in an announcement.

“The funds will be used, including for the implementation of measures aimed at ensuring the stability of the economy in the face of external sanctions,” the federal government mentioned.

The authorities will finance by far the biggest chunk of those funds (271.6 billion rubles, or about €3.1 billion) with further revenues obtained within the first quarter of 2022, the report says.

Moscow has already coughed up greater than 1 trillion rubles (about €11.5 billion) in anti-crisis help to companies and social funds to cushion the affect of Western sanctions.

On Friday, the Russian central financial institution said it minimize rates of interest from 20 % to 17 %, noting that “external conditions for the Russian economy are still challenging, considerably constraining economic activity.”