Russia booted from Eurovision Song Contest over Ukraine crisis

The European Broadcasting Union says that Russia is not going to be allowed an entry on this yr’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The union mentioned in a press release Friday that given the unprecedented disaster in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry would deliver the competitors into “disrepute.’’

“The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,’’ the union said on Twitter. “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

This yr’s finale is being held in Turin, Italy, on May 14.

Russia has not but introduced an entrant for the splashy contest.

Ukraine will probably be represented by Kalush Orchestra, which organizers describe as a “hip-hop band with a fondness for folk.”

