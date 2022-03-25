Russia bringing in reinforcements from Georgia, prioritizing the Donbas: Pentagon

A senior Pentagon official stated Friday that Russia was starting to name upon reinforcements from Georgia as Moscow struggles in its bid for a swift takeover of neighboring Ukraine.

“I will say that we’ve seen our first indication that they [Russia] are trying to send in some reinforcements from Georgia. So, we have seen the movement of some number of troops from Georgia,” a senior US protection official instructed reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The official was unable to elaborate on the variety of estimated Russian forces from Georgia or the place they have been headed inside Ukraine.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting into its second month, the official stated Moscow was now specializing in the Donbas slightly than the capital of Kyiv.

And regardless of Russia nonetheless possessing a majority of its weapons allotted for its conflict on Ukraine, the official stated there have been indicators of Russian forces operating low on precision-guided munitions.

“We think that’s one of the reasons why we’re seeing them use more and more dumb bombs,” the official, talking on situation of anonymity, stated.

The official additionally revealed that one other cargo of US weapons supposed for Ukraine had landed within the “region” on Friday. The official added that three extra shipments would arrive over the following three days.

Read extra: US formally assesses that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine: Blinken