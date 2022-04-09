Russia calls for integrating BRICS payment systems

Russia, hit by Western sanctions, has referred to as on the BRICS group of rising economies to increase using nationwide currencies and combine fee programs, the finance ministry mentioned on Saturday.

Sanctions have minimize Russia off from the worldwide monetary system and from almost half of its gold and overseas alternate reserves, which stood at $606.5 billion in early April.

On Friday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov instructed a ministerial assembly with BRICS, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that the worldwide financial scenario had worsened considerably as a result of sanctions, the ministry’s assertion mentioned.

The new sanctions additionally destroy the muse of the present worldwide financial and monetary system based mostly on the US greenback, Siluanov mentioned.

“This pushes us to the need to speed up work in the following areas: the use of national currencies for export-import operations, the integration of payment systems and cards, our own financial messaging system and the creation of an independent BRICS rating agency,” Siluanov mentioned.

International fee playing cards Visa and MasterCard suspended operations in Russia in early March and Russia’s greatest banks have misplaced entry to the SWIFT world banking messaging system.

Russia arrange its personal banking messaging system, referred to as SPFS, as an alternative choice to SWIFT. Its personal card fee system MIR started working in 2015.

They have been a part of Moscow’s efforts to develop homegrown monetary instruments to reflect Western ones, to guard the nation in case penalties towards Moscow have been broadened.

The finance ministry mentioned BRICS ministers have confirmed the significance of cooperation in efforts to stabilize the present financial scenario.

“The current crisis is man-made, and the BRICS countries have all necessary tools to mitigate its consequences for their economies and the global economy as a whole,” Siluanov mentioned.

