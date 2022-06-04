Russia-China foreign trade rises by 35% in 2021

The quantity of overseas commerce between Russia and China grew by 35%

in 2021, surpassing $157 bln, in accordance with Russia’s commerce

consultant in China Alexey Dakhnovsky, Trend experiences citing

TASS.

“Over the previous few years, the amount has doubled, final yr [we

saw] further 35%. The complete quantity of commerce exceeded $157 bln,

that is me summing up commerce turnover and providers commerce,” he mentioned,

including that the objective is to carry this determine to $200 bln, however there

are difficulties as a result of unfold of COVID-19 in China and the

related transport restrictions.

Dakhnovsky famous that the majority of Russian exports embrace power

and metals. Also, in accordance with the commerce consultant,

agricultural merchandise, timber trade, fertilizers are promising

instructions for exports.